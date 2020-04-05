|
PENN YAN/GENEVA - Nancy E. Berry, age 80, passed away peacefully at The Homestead in Penn Yan on Saturday (April 4, 2020).
A Private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of her family.
She will be buried with her late husband in the Fort Huachuca Post Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Fund, The Homestead, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Nancy was the daughter of the late William Harrison Taylor and Pauline Elizabeth Poole Taylor, and was the second oldest of 11 children. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom, who enjoyed cooking. Her passion was sewing and quilting. Nancy made quilts for family and she gave many of her quilts to people she encountered in her life's journey.
Nancy is survived by three children Deborah (Robert) De Rosa, Carol A. Berry and John William (Aurea) Berry; "daughter," Bambi Lynn (Ron) Smith; four grandchildren Anthony De Rosa, Danielle (Ryan Batiuk) DeRosa, Allen De Rosa and Michael Berry; two "granddaughters" Brittney and Bethany Smith; and the many friends she made at The Homestead.
Nancy was predeceased, in 1975, by her husband, Homer Franklin Berry; and by a "son," Curtis Smith.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020