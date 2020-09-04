CANANDAIGUA –Nancy Ellen Hammon (Bowman) went on to join her loved ones on August 28, 2020 at the Hope Health Care Hospital in Cape Coral, Fla.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a small service for family and friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday (September 11) at her home in Chapin, N.Y. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canandaigua, N.Y.



All donations of flowers and gifts go to The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.



Nancy was born on December 18, 1928 in Cortland, N.Y. to Otto and Florance Bigsby-Hammon of Homer, N.Y. Nancy grew up during the Great Depression era. The skills Nancy acquired during these hard times led her to live a self-sustaining life. Nancy's knowledge and lifelong skills led her to a wide range of employment opportunities including from General Electric to practical nursing.



Nancy married Everett Hood in 1948. With that union she had 4 children; Gary Hood from Cape Coral, FL, Louise Horth from Niagara Falls, Canada, William (Elise) Hood and Cathy Davis from Seneca Falls. In 1972 Nancy remarried to Alton H. Bowman and moved to Canandaigua.



Nancy was also a devoted member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed traveling, genealogy, and gardening.



She is survived by her daughter, Louise; son, Gary; daughter, Cathy; two sisters Louise Withey of Homer, N.Y., and Ann Wetherell of Nova Scota, Texas; a brother, John Hammon of Chipapee, Mass.; ex daughter-in-law, Patricia Hood; dear friends Mary Record and George Hayes. Nancy was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Alton; son, William; three grandsons Michael and Christopher Hood and Joshua Perry; brother, Otto Hammon; two sisters-in-law Betty and Joan Hammon; and brother-in-law, Ellis Withey.

