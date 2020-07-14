PENN YAN – Nancy F. Burt, 89, of Penn Yan, passed away at The Homestead Friday (July 10, 2020).
The family will hold calling hours from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday (July 17) at Weldon Funeral Home.
A private funeral service, with interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan, will be held for the family. At the convenience of the family, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to The First Presbyterian Church, 211 Main Street, Penn Yan, NY, 14527 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 North, Bethesda, MD, 20814.
Nancy was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 17, 1931, the daughter of the late Earle and Ermina (Lockie) Forrester. She graduated from Bennett High School in Buffalo in 1949. While in high school, she received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award. She began her training as a Registered Nurse at Buffalo General Hospital in 1949 and graduated in 1952. She married Edward S. Burt in Buffalo on June 5, 1953.
Nancy worked at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan for over 35 years. Her career spanned from the maternity ward to geriatrics. She also worked at Keuka College and Penn Yan Elementary. She loved her career, and she was known for her compassion and kindness.
She was a devout member of The First Presbyterian Church of Penn Yan for over 60 years. She was also a member of a weekly Bible study group.
Nancy's favorite quote was, "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." Her eldest child, David, died from Cystic Fibrosis at age 5 and ½. Although she was devastated by his loss, her strong faith led her through this heartbreaking time. She was a staunch supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for many years.
Nancy, Edward, and their children took summer-long vacations each year. They visited 49 states in the U.S. and every province in Canada. Nancy loved traveling but disliked the packing involved for each trip. Nancy also tolerated the love of motorcycles that her husband shared with their sons.
Nancy is survived by a sister, Deenie Miethaner, of Buffalo, N.Y.; children Douglas (Sheila) Burt, Jonathan (Sandra) Burt and Diane (Richard) Costello; six grandchildren Lisa (Pat) Cronin, Christina Burt, Jennifer (Mark) Donnelly, Renee Burt, Emmett Costello and Ryan Costello; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Edward; sons David and Jeffrey; and sister, Eleanor Hegeman.
