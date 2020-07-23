Nancy Fullagar

Nancy passed away after a short illness at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester N.Y. at the age of 80.



Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (July 26) at the American Legion in Penn Yan N.Y. Internment will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations in her name to the Human Society of Yates County, 1216 State Rt 14A, Penn Yan NY 14527 or to Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642.



Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sibling. She is a former resident of 2nd Milo, N.Y. but most recently lived in Billerica, Mass.



She loved being outdoors in the sunshine. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and adored dogs. Nancy's laugh was infectious and she made everyone smile. She will be terribly missed but forever in our hearts.



She is survived by her sister, Carol (Charlie) Leach; her daughter, Annette (Mike) Gartland; sons Robert (DeeDee) Marsh, Timothy Marsh and Gerald (Liz) Marsh. Also survived by her grandchildren Michael (Melissa) Gartland, Christopher Gartland, Patrick (Brooke) Gartland, Keith Marsh, Robby (Kayla) Marsh, Andy (Lauren) Marsh, Justice Marsh, Paxton Marsh, Alyssa Marsh and Blake Marsh; step-daughter, Linda Chambers Finnigan; and three step-sons; as well as six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her loving husband, Bruce Fullagar; her parents Howard and Olive Webster; her brothers Donald (Elinor) Webster, Richard ( Arlene) Webster, Robert (Rose) Webster, Kenneth (Marty) Webster, Jack (MaryLou) Webster; and granddaughter, Chanda Marsh.

