OVID - Nancy Helen Stewart, 88, of 7508 State Route 414, passed away peacefully on Thursday (May 7, 2020) at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls.
Interment will be held in West Lodi Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be held at a future date, and will be announced by Covert Funeral Home of Ovid.
Kindly consider a donation in Nancy's memory to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, Florida 33134.
Nancy was born on March 5, 1932 in Elmira, N.Y., daughter of the late Carl and Katherine (Nichols) Nelson. She was an attendant at Willard Psychiatric Center and retired after many years of service. She loved to host euchre card parties and play the slots at the local casinos. Nancy loved her family and spending time with them. She loved doing for others and was loved by many.
She is survived by her son and daughter in-law Rick and Sandy Stewart of Columbia, Md.; and her daughter, Cathi Lynn Allen of Dayton, Tenn.; two granddaughters Alicia (Duane) Yuhas of Mount Airy, Md. and Melissa (Phillip) Harmon of Essex, Md; and grandson, Jacob Allen of Dayton, Tenn.; two great grandsons Tristan Yuhas and Trent Yuhas, both of Mount Airy, Md.; a sister, Dana Nelson of Lakeland, Fla.; two sisters-in-law Shirley (Tracy) Everett of Spring Hill Fla., and Cathy (Larry) Wilkins of Ovid; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many dear friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Charles H. "Chuck" Stewart in 1996; siblings Margie, Carl, Bob and Kay.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.