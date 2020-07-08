1/
Nancy J. Davis
1957 - 2020
PENN YAN – Nancy J. Davis, 63, of 646 Pre-Emption Road, Penn Yan, N.Y. died at Strong Hospital Rochester, N.Y. Monday (July 6, 2020) following extended illness.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (July 10) at Weldon Funeral Home Penn Yan, N.Y.

Family services and interment will follow on Saturday (July 11) in Middlebury Union Cemetery, Middlebury Center, Pa.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Iris Society, in lieu of flowers.

Mrs. Davis was born May 22, 1957 in Wellsboro, Pa. She graduated from Penn State and Bloomsburg Universities with education and masters degrees. She has been employed for the last three decades as a language arts teacher at Penn Yan Academy.

She is survived by husband, Gregory E. Davis of Penn Yan, N.Y.; parents Harold L. and Marjorie M. (Bowen) Brown of Liberty, Pa.; sisters Donna (Brown) Bushong of Columbia, Pa. and Janet (Brown) Romero of Allentown, Pa.; as well as extended Brown and Davis families.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
11
Interment
Middlebury Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 7, 2020
Mrs. Davis was a wonderful teacher and person. Im so sorry to hear of her passing. My thoughts are with her and her family. Thank you for being you and may you RIP.
Chad Sheehan
Student
July 7, 2020
Mrs. Davis showed my children compassion, as I myself have leukemia. To have that, during school hours, I was very thankful ! May you rest in peace and many blessings be bestowed on you and your family!!
My daughters, Marilyn and Brianna were thankful to have you as a teacher!
God Bless!
C. Hawley
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Mrs. Davis was one of the most caring teachers at Penn Can Academy. I never had the honor of being a student of hers for English 10, but I still was able to meet her. She offered to help me one day when my English 10 teacher wasn't available after school. She told me that "I was a good student I" and "Mrs. James is lucky to have a student like you."

My senior year, I had Mrs. Davis for study hall. She always made sure that her study hall was as quiet as humanly possible. However, she always had fun music playing at a soft level, and she would take 2-3 minutes during study hall to talk about good books with me. She will be missed so much by everyone.
Gwenykka Smith
Student
July 7, 2020
I'm gonna miss Nancy, both of my sons knew her thru school and she was always a help to them. I've cut her hair for a number of years . She will be missed by many. ❤
Tami Miller
Friend
