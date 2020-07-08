PENN YAN – Nancy J. Davis, 63, of 646 Pre-Emption Road, Penn Yan, N.Y. died at Strong Hospital Rochester, N.Y. Monday (July 6, 2020) following extended illness.
Calling hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (July 10) at Weldon Funeral Home Penn Yan, N.Y.
Family services and interment will follow on Saturday (July 11) in Middlebury Union Cemetery, Middlebury Center, Pa.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Iris Society, in lieu of flowers.
Mrs. Davis was born May 22, 1957 in Wellsboro, Pa. She graduated from Penn State and Bloomsburg Universities with education and masters degrees. She has been employed for the last three decades as a language arts teacher at Penn Yan Academy.
She is survived by husband, Gregory E. Davis of Penn Yan, N.Y.; parents Harold L. and Marjorie M. (Bowen) Brown of Liberty, Pa.; sisters Donna (Brown) Bushong of Columbia, Pa. and Janet (Brown) Romero of Allentown, Pa.; as well as extended Brown and Davis families.