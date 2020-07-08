Mrs. Davis was one of the most caring teachers at Penn Can Academy. I never had the honor of being a student of hers for English 10, but I still was able to meet her. She offered to help me one day when my English 10 teacher wasn't available after school. She told me that "I was a good student I" and "Mrs. James is lucky to have a student like you."



My senior year, I had Mrs. Davis for study hall. She always made sure that her study hall was as quiet as humanly possible. However, she always had fun music playing at a soft level, and she would take 2-3 minutes during study hall to talk about good books with me. She will be missed so much by everyone.

Gwenykka Smith

Student