WATERLOO – Nancy J. Sutch Schmall, 71, of Waterloo, N.Y., died Wednesday (September 4, 2019) at her home.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY, 14432.
Nancy was born October 9, 1947, in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, the daughter of Steve Alex and Betty Ann Polgar Sutch. She was a graduate of Fairport Harbor School District. Nancy was a resident of the Finger Lakes Area since the early 1970s. She retired from the Newark School District. Nancy loved spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Anja) Schmall of Bedford, Texas; daughter, Karen (Andrew) Stoker of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Brandon Brace, Asia (Juaquin) Martinez, Bianca Schmall, Keira Schmall, Logan Stoker, and Marlene Stoker; great-grandchildren Tobias and Elijah Martinez.
Published in Finger Lakes Times on Sept. 8, 2019