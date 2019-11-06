|
Nancy L. Gillette passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 at Hildebrant Hospice in Greece, N.Y. She was born Nancy Bliss, in Avoca, N.Y. on December 5, 1952.
Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday (November 9) at Italy Naples Baptist Church, 6301 County Road 21, Naples, N.Y. Internment will be in Penn Yan Cemetery.
Donations in Nancy's name may be made to CompassCarecommunity.com
Nancy earned a Master of Science in Nursing and became a teacher at Roberts Weslyan college. Later Nancy was stay-at-home mother and dedicated many years to homeschooling all six of her children. She had recently 'retired' after her youngest finished school, and took care of her mother. Nancy was a life long, dedicated Christian whose faith was evident to all who knew her.
Nancy is survived by her mother, Alice Bliss; and loving family; husband, Tom; children Paul (Emily), Matthew (Sarah), David (Missy), Laura, Katie (James) and Mary; as well as two grandchildren Paul Gillette and Ashton Heath; siblings Larry (Joanne) Bliss, Carl (Jan) Bliss, Stephen Bliss, Kathy (Don), and Linda (James); as well as many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her father, Richard Bliss; and sister-in-law, Susan Bliss.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019