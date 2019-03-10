Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERLOO/FORMERLY OF NEWARK - Nancy L. Julius, 85 entered eternal rest on Wednesday (January 30, 2019), at Huntington Living Center.



Family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (March 17) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark A private family Memorial Service will follow calling hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.



In memory of Nancy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons 14489.



Nancy was born the daughter of the late James and Mary (McGee) Leonard on Wednesday (August 9, 1933), in Brockville, Canada. She spent her childhood days in Prescott Ontario, graduating from high school. After high school she came to the United States to live and raise seven beautiful, smart, and talented children. She then went on and received her Associate degree from FLCC and her Bachelor degree from St. John Fisher. Nancy loved sculpting. She was a published author of several poems and a book titled Home Healthcare Manual. She also enjoyed photography and crafts.



Nancy will be remembered by her seven wonderful children Kate (Thomas) DiSanto, Karen (Rachel Rogers) Julius, Deborah (James) Marr, Cynthia (Casey) Brierley, Jane Ann (Lance) Adams, Thomas (Lisa) Julius, and Susan (Chip) Ericson; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Tony (Gini) Leonard of Canada; several nieces and nephews.



Nancy was predeceased by her brothers James and Burt Leonard.



