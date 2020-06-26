WATERLOO – Nancy L. Massey, 66, of Waterloo, N.Y., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
There will be no calling hours. The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday (June 29) at Geneva Christian Fellowship. COVID-19 restrictions require all attending the service wear face masks. Those attending the service at the church must enter through the front door. COVID-19 restrictions allows for 25% of the maximum seating capacity of the sanctuary, therefore only 60 people will be able to attend the service at the church. Others may see the service by watching Facebook Live on the Coe-Genung Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mark Seeber, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday (June 29) in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Varick, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Geneva Christian Fellowship, 845 Canandaigua Rd., Geneva, NY, 14456.
Nancy was born June 6, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of John J. and Alma A. Carr Cannon. She was a former preschool teacher at Finger Lakes Christian School, Seneca Falls, N.Y. Nancy was a member of Geneva Christian Fellowship.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Billy R. Massey; sons Benjamin Massey and Clinton Massey both of Geneva, N.Y., Andrew (Diana) Massey of Clyde, N.Y. and Shawn (Ashley) Massey of Cortland, NY; daughter, Carrie Massey of Scranton, Pa.; six grandchildren; sister, Debbie (Jerry) Fisher of Medford, Ore.; several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.