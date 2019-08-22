Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Nancy Lee (Kerr) Clark


1946 - 2019
Nancy Lee (Kerr) Clark Obituary
Nancy Lee Kerr Clark, 72, passed away, August 17, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1946 in Geneva, N.Y. to Winston Charles Kerr and Rosemarie Corcoran Kerr.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on (August 31) at St. Stephen's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Transitional Life Care at https://transitionslifecare.org

Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leonard Lawrence Clark; son, L. Scott Clark; daughter-in law, Regina M. Clark; two granddaughters Catherine Q. Clark and Abigail Z. Clark; sisters Linda Kerr Tate and Jean Kerr Chamis; and brother, Stephen Michael Kerr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Charles Kerr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
