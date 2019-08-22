|
|
Nancy Lee Kerr Clark, 72, passed away, August 17, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1946 in Geneva, N.Y. to Winston Charles Kerr and Rosemarie Corcoran Kerr.
A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on (August 31) at St. Stephen's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Transitional Life Care at https://transitionslifecare.org
Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leonard Lawrence Clark; son, L. Scott Clark; daughter-in law, Regina M. Clark; two granddaughters Catherine Q. Clark and Abigail Z. Clark; sisters Linda Kerr Tate and Jean Kerr Chamis; and brother, Stephen Michael Kerr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Charles Kerr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019