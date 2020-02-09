|
MILFORD, Pa./DUNDEE, NY – Nancy Lee Ovenshire, age 72, of Milford, Pa. formerly of Barrington, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (February 5, 2020) at Newton Medical Center, in Newton, N.J.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until 12 noon Monday (February 10) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where her funeral service will be held at 12 noon with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will be in Barrington Community Cemetery, Dundee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Nancy was born May 20, 1947 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harold Lee and Bettie Irene (Mortensen) Briggs. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1965. She was Pharmacist Assistant at the former Brooks Drug Store in Penn Yan for many years. On September 17, 1988 in Penn Yan, N.Y. she married the late Bruce M. Ovenshire, who passed away on September 18, 2010. Nancy retired from Zoto's in Geneva in 2006. She moved from the Town of Barrington to Milford, Pa. to live with her daughter in 2008. Mrs. Ovenshire was a former member of the Barrington Community Church, and also had attended the Penn Yan Bible Church.
She is loved and will be missed by two daughters Helene C. Ribble of Dundee and Kathy L. (Ralph) Courtright of with whom she made her home; a son, Harold W. Ribble of Branchport, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; her dear friend and companion, Richard Poyer of Milford, Pa.; three stepchildren; and several step-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Lee Ribble, on June 27, 1976.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020