SENECA FALLS – Nancy Mary Sarratori, 87, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (January 21, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. surrounded by her family.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday (January 24) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
Nancy's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday (January 25) at St Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Geneva, N.Y.
If desired, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Nancy was born in Realmonte, Sicily on June 8, 1932, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Nunziata (Burgio) Fiannaca. She had resided in Seneca Falls for most of her life. She had been employed at both Guaranteed Parts and Phillips-GTE Sylvania, both of Seneca Falls. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. Nancy had babysat for many Seneca Falls families for many years and loved every minute of it. On September 17, 2014, Nancy was awarded a special Proclamation from Senator Mike Nozzolio for being a local hero, an exemplary American citizen, and a treasured member of her community. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, cleaning and gardening, but most of all, she loved her family and family get-togethers.
She is survived by three sons Joseph Sarratori of Rochester, N.Y., Peter (Florence) Sarratori of Geneva, N.Y., Vincent Sarratori of Rochester, N.Y.; her grandchildren Salvatore "Sam" Sarratori, Charles (AnnaMarie) Sarratori, Nancy Sarratori, Elizabeth and Matthew Sarratori; and her great-grandson, Lorenzo Charles Sarratori.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore "Sam" Sarratori, who died June 22, 2011; and her five sisters Carmella, Giusseppa, Melchiora, Pietrina, and Vincenza.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020