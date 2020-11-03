GENEVA - Nancy Thomas, 93, of Bay Heights Circle in Geneva, died on All Saints Day, Sunday (November 1), at home in the presence of family.
There will be no prior calling hours. Funeral services will be celebrated privately at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Memorials should be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456.
Nancy was born on December 10, 1926 in Richburg, N.Y., the third of six children of Lester and Lima Mix Jandrew. She graduated from Richburg High School in 1944 and went to work as an operator for the New York Telephone Company. In 1950 she married Carl Thomas of Bolivar, N.Y. at Our Lady of the Angels Basilica in Olean. The couple settled in Bolivar, then moved to North Tonawanda in 1960, and then to Geneva the same year as part of a work transfer. There they raised their five children who were all educated in the Geneva Catholic school system.
In addition to her duties as a homemaker, Nancy eventually re-entered the workforce as a sales representative for the Geneva Pennysaver. Subsequently, for many years she worked in the rectory of St. Stephen's Church, then started her own activewear business on Hamilton Street. Nancy was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace parish and worked with special education students at Geneva High School. She also volunteered for the Community Lunch program and was active in local Democrat politics. Nancy enjoyed her family and circle of friends, golf and bridge.
She is survived by her children Marc (Geni) of Las Vegas, Greg (Sally) of Mercer Island, Wash., Cole (Maureen) of Geneva and Sarah (Tony) Conklin of Upper Montclair, N.J.; grandchildren Lauren (Chris) Christiansen, Nathan, Georgia, Josephine and Matthew (Nicole) Thomas, Caitlin (Zach) Cooley and Sophie and Emmett Conklin; great-grandchildren Olivia and Cora Christiansen, James and Peyton Cooley and Dahlia Thomas; and her sister, Katherine Anne Lee of Stuart, Fla.
She was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband, Carl; daughter, Beth Ann; and her siblings Connie Wastyk, Betty Yates, Lyle Jandrew and Sandy DeCapua.
The family would like to especially thank Diana, Leah and Mary Margaret of Finger Lakes/U of R Home Care, as well as loyal friends Connie DeJohn, the late Sandy Carter Bartlett and nieces Lisa Yates and Pam Richardson for their kindness during her last years.
