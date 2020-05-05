Naomi (Ford) Van Camp
Phelps - Naomi (Ford) Van Camp, age 85, passed away at home with her family beside her on Saturday (May 2, 2020).

Because of the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Phelps Ambulance or the United Church of Phelps.

Naomi was born on August 13, 1934 to Roy and Suzie (Nevelizer) Ford of Marion. She graduated from Marion High School in 1951 and worked at the Commercial Building for Princess China in Newark. She was a member of the United Church of Phelps, Phelps Wide Awake Grange, Phelps Croquet Club, Phelps Historical Society, and enjoyed playing Bonco cards and dominos with many friends. Naomi enjoyed spending time with her family and fishing at Camp in Canada.

Naomi is survived by her her sons Alan (Robert), Kevin (Tammy), Mark (Laurie); grandsons Jeff (Christy), Jeremy (Jessica), Justin; great-grandchildren Cole, Alex, Steven, Kayden, Rosalee and Isaac; sister, Helen; and brother-in-law, Rodney Adriaansen; sister-in-law, Elsie Van Camp; brother-in-law, Francis Van Camp; as well as many nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James D. Van Camp; brother and sister-in-law Clifford and Ruth Ford; sister and brother-in-law Irene and Ed Klaeysen; and brother-in-law, Lewis Van Camp.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
May 4, 2020
We would like to express our Sympathy to Naomis Family. She was a wonderful, kind hearted and caring lady... Ill always remember her smile and kind words.
Keith Owens
Neighbor
