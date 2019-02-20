Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nasncy A. Miller. View Sign

CLYDE - Nancy A. Miller 61, died on Monday, (February 18, 2019) at the Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (February 22) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee Street, Clyde. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Clyde.



Memorials, in her name, may be made to the , Attn: Memorials, 1120 South Goodman St, Rochester, New York 14620.



Nancy was born in Schenectady, New York the daughter of Kenneth and Hazel Bender Miller on January 6, 1958. For a time she worked at Wayne ARC. She loved singing, bingo and many of the activities at the Sodus Nursing Home. Her family would like to thank the staff at the nursing home that doted on her these many years.



Nancy is survived by three brothers Kenneth (Joan) Miller Jr. of Esperance, N.Y., Christopher (Kathy) Miller of Lyons, Mark (Judith) Miller of Clyde and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her twin brother, John Miller and a brother, Frank Miller; a nephew, Octavian Hofman and a niece, Faith Miller.



Arrangements entrusted to: Baris Funeral Home.