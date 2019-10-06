|
PHELPS - Natalie A. Davis, 57, passed away after a short illness Wednesday (October 2, 2019).
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (October 11) at Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main St., Phelps. Private Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery, Moravia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Happy Tails at Humane Society of Ontario County, 2976 County Rd 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Natalie was born in Geneva, NY, attended Groton High School, and earned her associates degree from FLCC. She worked the past 25 years at Ontario County Department of Social Services, most recently as a senior social welfare examiner. Natalie enjoyed vacations on the ocean, spending time with family, and thrifting.
She is survived by her father, Edward Davis; brother, Joel (Stacy) Romaine; her beloved eight nieces and nephews Alyssa, Danielle, Joel Jr., and Christopher Romaine, and Joshua, Stephen, Lucas, and Isaac Fremouw.
She was predeceased by her mother, Marilyn Romaine.
