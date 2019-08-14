Home

Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
315-594-9481
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
1929 - 2019
Nellie May Jones Obituary
WOLCOTT - Nellie May (Sanderson) Jones, 90, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019 at the Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Friends and family are invited to call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (August 18) at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Funeral Service will start promptly at 1 p.m.. Interment at the convenience of the family in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

She was born April 18, 1929 in Auburn, N.Y. She loved to bowl and camp with her husband and children and also loved baking. Nellie retired from Durkee Foods in 1991 after 18 yrs.

She is survived by her children Randy A. Jones of Apalachin and Dale H. Jones of Wolcott; grandchildren Danielle Jones, Melanie Jones, Alexander Jones, Erica Malchoff, Tanya Malchoff, Kurt Pollard, James Jones, William Jones and Karen Ann Jones; great- grandchildren Tyler, Dylan, Sarah, Marissa, Malaya, Login, Carter, Julian, Adrienne, Killian, Tyler, C.J., Zachary, Damin, Landon, Carley and Alana; sister, Isabelle Valliere; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents George & Rose Sanderson; her husband, George H. Jones; her children George S. Jones and Evelyn (Jones) Kimball; siblings Rita Lauer, Shirley Cook, Francis Cunningham, Williams S. Sanderson and Robert E. Sanderson.

Her family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care the staff at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center gave to Nellie.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
