CLYDE – Nelson G. Kise Sr., 77, of Sibley Street, Clyde, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (January 1, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday (January 6, 2020) at the Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street, Clyde N.Y.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (January 7, 2020) at the Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home, with June Sherman, Pastoral Associate, officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Clyde N.Y.
If desired, contributions can be made to the .
Nelson was born in Lyons, N.Y. on June 19, 1942, the son of the late William & Ruth (Plate) Kise. He was a life resident of Clyde and was retired from ITT Goulds Pumps where he was a maintenance mechanic. Nelson was a lifelong farmer who loved the outdoors, attending farm auctions, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed the times he spent with his three grandchildren. They meant everything to him.
He will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Marr) Kise; son, Nelson (Violanda) Kise, Sodus Point, N.Y., daughter, Tracy (Darren) Cole, Clyde, N.Y.; three grandchildren Kaila and Brendan Kise, and Derek Cole; along with many family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Nelson was predeceased by one sister, Betty Ann Monti; and two brothers, Richard and William "Skip" Kise.
The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care of Newark and all the medical professionals who took such wonderful care of Nelson over the years.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020