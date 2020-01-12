|
|
SODUS – Nelson "Glenn" Hogan, 82, passed away on Friday (January 10, 2020) surrounded by his loving family at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m.and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday (January 15) at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551.
Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (January 16). Interment in Butler-Savannah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.
He is survived by his children Diane (Ron) Miller of Lyons, Patrick (Patricia) Hogan of N.J., Jim (Britta) Hogan of Ohio and Louis (April Noyes) Hogan of Clyde; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a loving extended family.
Nelson was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn (Galiotti); parents Glenn and Margaret Hogan; sister, Barbara Hogan.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020