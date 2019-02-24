Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson R. McCann. View Sign

NEWARK - Nelson R. McCann, 63 of Coblestone Terrace passed away February 20, 2019 at Unity Hospital of Rochester.



Family and friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday (02-25-19) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St., Seneca Falls with funeral services at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Laura Calso, Pastor at Waterloo United Methodist Church officiating. Spring interment will be in Spring Brook Cemetery, Seneca Falls.



Kindly consider contributions to: Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 in memory of Nelson.



Born in Waterloo the son of Lysle and Romona Anthony McCann on February 2, 1956. A special thank you to his care takers who loved him like family through out his entire life.



Survived by five brothers Lenny (Mary) McCann of Fla., Ricky (Malissa), Geneva, Randy (Debbie), Seneca Falls, Jerry of Geneva and Adam (Nikki) of Ohio. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Predeceased besides his parents is a nephew, Adam McCann and a sister-in-law, Brenda (Jerry) McCann.