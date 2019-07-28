|
|
SENECA FALLS–Nicholas A. Felice, 89, of Miller St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (July 23) at his residence.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Family and friends may attend Nick's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (July 30) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165 or to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.
Nick was born in Geneva, N.Y. on December 5, 1929 the son of the late Frank and Amalia Marciano Felice. He resided in Seneca Falls for most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was retired from the former Seneca Army Depot, Romulus, N.Y. and for many years, had worked at the former Seneca Falls Machine Shop. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and an avid Pittsburgh Pirates, Notre Dame, and New York Giants fan. In his earlier years, Nick coached Little League for many years and always enjoyed a good round of golf. The best of times for Nick were those times he could spend with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by one daughter, Debra (Wylie "Joe") Crisanti of Geneva, N.Y.; one son, Darrell (Kathleen) Felice of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; seven grandchildren Wylie Jr. (Chrystal) Crisanti, Nicholas (Emily) Crisanti, Steven (Kristin) Crisanti, Karen (Kenan) Percinel, Matthew, Nicholas, and Samantha Felice; seven great-grandchildren Kaley, Wylie III, Claire, Lucy, Kayden, Andrew, and Karson Crisanti. One sister, Carmie DeSain of Lyons, N.Y.; two brothers Anthony Felice, of Waterloo, N.Y. and Ralph Felice, of Border City; three sisters-in-law Mary Tanner, Mary Felice, and Rose Piscitelli of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two brothers-in-law Joseph (Marianne) Piscitelli, and Ronald (Nancy) Piscitelli of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces; and nephews; and caregivers Brenda and Sharon.
In addition to his parents, Nick was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Piscitelli Felice who died June 30, 2010; three brothers Joseph, Fred, and Richie Felice; four sisters-in-law Rosie, Ann, Jay, and Ruth Felice; and three brothers-in-law Howard Tanner, Anthony Piscitelli, and Phil DeSain.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
