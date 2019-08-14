Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Waterloo, NY
Nicholas J. Donimo Jr.


1944 - 2019
Nicholas J. Donimo Jr. Obituary
WATERLOO - Nicholas Domino, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully Sunday (August 11, 2019) at his home with his family at his side.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thurs. (Aug. 15), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva. A graveside service will be Fri. (Aug. 16) at noon in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo.

Nicholas was born on Sept. 18 1944 in Queens, N.Y. and was the son of the late Nicholas and Theresa (Carrabis) Domino.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Reinhart) Domino of Waterloo; children Christine (Michael) Domino of Dundee, Donna Domino of Colorado, Nicholas (Robin) Domino III of Waterloo, Patrick (Shelly) Tuohy of Oregon, Regina Tuohy, and Tino (Cassie) Bennett of Clyde; brother, Anthony Domino of Long Island; brother-in-law, Leo Cueto of Florida; grandchildren Vincent (Kelly) Petersen, Sienna Petersen and Anthony Bennett, Nicholas Domino, Angelo Domino, and Adam Lindsay; several great-grandchildren.

Nicholas was predeceased by his brother, Benny Domino and sister, Annette Cueto.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com .
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
