Nicholas M. DiLeo
1926 - 2020
CLYDE - Nicholas M. DiLeo, 94, died on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday (September 25) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee St in Clyde. Face masks are required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (September 26) at St. John's Church 114 Sodus St, Clyde, NY. Entombment will be in St. John's Cemetery.

Nick was born on January 13, 1926 the son of the late Anthony and Margaret Ciero Dileo in Clyde, N.Y. He started his career at GE in Clyde then Parker Hannifin before working at the Newark Developmental Center in Newark where he spent 21 ½ years. He was an active communicant of St. John's Catholic Church in Clyde. He was a member of the Parish Council, Finance Committee, Cemetery Committee and St. John's Holy Name. He served as a Clyde Village Trustee from 1964-1968. He enjoyed his time in the Top of the Hill retiree club. Nick was the oldest and longest serving fireman in the Clyde Fire Department. He served the department for 68 years.

Mr. DiLeo is survived by his daughter, Marlene (Jeffrey) Bergstresser of Penn Yan; two grandchildren Richard (Jason Bishop) Bassler of Texas and Kristin (James) Burch of Penn Yan; a great-grandson, Aaron Burch; a brother, Patsy (Nancy) Dileo of Clyde; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy in 2018; brothers Charles, Ralph, Albert, Joseph and Anthony DiLeo; sisters Philomena Scialo, Mary Ferrindino and Edith Carnevale.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Baris Funeral Home
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. John's Church
Baris Funeral Home
87 West Genesee Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-2021
