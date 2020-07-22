1/1
Nichole M Edkin-Steinruck
1990 - 2020
OVID – Nichole M. Edkin-Steinruck, age 29, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday (July 18, 2020).

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday (July 24) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid. All attendees are required to wear a mask for attendance, additional guidelines will be explained at the funeral home, in an effort to comply with NYS Forward in Phase 4. For information call 607-869-3411.

A memorial service and burial in Ovid Union Cemetery will be held privately.

Kindly consider a donation in Nichole's memory to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 River Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.

Nichole was born in Geneva on November 19, 1990, a daughter of the late Thomas and Janet (Staples) Edkin. She attended South Seneca High School and had worked as a direct support professional for FLDDSO for nearly 10 years.

Nichole had an extremely large heart- she loved BIG, with her whole heart, she loved her family. Nichole loved ALL animals, always bringing home the ones that "needed love". She loved flowers, especially lilies-planting, picking and receiving them.

She is survived by her husband of 3 years, Dennis Steinruck; her sister, Michell Edkin of Alpine; and the large extended families of Staples, Edkin and Steinruck, including numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
