STANLEY - Nina M. Bryan Greek, age 64, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday (June 20, 2020) after a short battle with cancer.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (June 27) in the Gorham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Nina would like everyone to smile and raise a glass in her memory.
Nina was born April 6, 1956 to the late Richard Bryan and Grace Ford Bryan. She was a graduate of Marcus Whitman High School. Nina married her high school sweetheart, Thomas H. Greek, in 1973.
Nina retired from the Marcus Whitman Middle and High School Cafeteria after almost 20 years of service. She was a kind and generous "Lunch Lady", who was fondly remembered even years after retirement.
Nina had a "green thumb" and enjoyed gardening and yard work. She also loved sitting around the table listening to music, one of her favorite pastimes. Nina was often referred to as "the life of the party". Her quick wit and great sense of humor always brought laughter to all the family gatherings. She will be missed most for making others laugh.
Nina leaves behind three daughters Jennifer (Bill) Bernheim of Homer, N.Y., Sally (Brad) Easterday of Winter Springs, Fla., and Eileen McWilliams; ten grandchildren Malea, Jake, Abby, Maddy, Audrey, Willow, Rylee, Brayden, Shelby and Evan. She is also survived by seven siblings Dave (Donna) Bryan, Cathy McCormick, Carol (John) Lebbon, Robert (Johanna) Bryan, Thomas (Marlene) Bryan, Patrick (Sheila) Bryan and Douglas (Alison) Bryan; brother-in-law, Kevin (Deb) Greek; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Nina was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 46 years, Thomas H. Greek on August 2, 2018. She was also predeceased by her sister, Linda Mitchell; and three brothers-in-law Richard Greek, Robert Greek and Bill McCormick.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.