Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Milo Baptist Church,
1964 2nd Milo Rd.
Penn Yan, NY
Nina Swarthout Obituary
PENN YAN – Nina Swarthout, 96, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away on Wednesday (November 27, 2019) at Penn Yan Manor.

Friends and family are invited to attend Nina's funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (December 4) at the Second Milo Baptist Church, 1964 2nd Milo Rd., Penn Yan, N.Y.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made, in Nina's name, to the Second Milo Baptist Church, c/o Sue Gibson, 58 Water St., Dundee, NY 14837.

Nina was born on May 9, 1923 in Penn Yan, N.Y. to the late Ray and Ida Gibbs Clark. She was the Secretary to the Principal at Penn Yan Academy for 22 years. Nina enjoyed quilting and her apple orchard. She was born and raised in Penn Yan and lived in the same house for 78 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jim) Eaves; son, Andrew (Kathy) Swarthout; grandchildren Melanie (Josh) Corbett and Caroline Swarthout; great-grandchildren Grace Swarthout, Chloe and Domanic Corbett and Liam Miller; step-grandchildren Debra (Bob) Curbeau and Jimmy Eaves; step great-grandchildren Cade and Jenna Curbeau, James and Jacob Eaves.

Nina was predeceased by her husband of 76 years, A. Franklin Swarthout; son, Alan Swarthout; sisters Eleanor LeGro, Nellie Fritton and Vera Swarthout.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
