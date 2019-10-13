|
WATERLOO - Nona "Gail" Rose, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Huntington Nursing Home.
In honoring Gail's request there will be no services.
Contributions may be made in Gail's memory to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Gail was born on Sept. 26, 1945 in Waterloo, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Stella (Fabrize) and Frank Vosh. She was a life member of North Seneca Ambulance Corp. and an avid bowler. Gail loved yard sales, going on the 50 mile long Rte. 90 yard sale with her best friend, Linda Praul.
She is survived by her husband, James Rose of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sons Michael and David Rose; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Harold Arndt.
Gail is predeceased by her sister, Edwina Arndt.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019