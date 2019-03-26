Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma A. Stuck. View Sign

Norma A. Stuck, 94, of Interlaken died Saturday (March 23, 2019) at Schuyler Hospital Skilled Nursing in Montour Falls.



Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday (March 27) at the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken. Funeral Services will follow calling hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. David Leonard Pastor of the Interlaken Reformed Church officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to either the Interlaken Reformed Church or the Interlaken Volunteer Fire Department.



She was born in Interlaken a Daughter of the late Earl Rappleye and Hazel Wiggins Rappleye Fox. Mrs. Stuck was a member of the Interlaken Reformed Church. She and her husband Walter Stuck who passed away in 1984 were avid campers. Norma was involved in many activities with the Reformed Church.



Norma is survived by many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her brother, Harry Rappleye and her sister, Doris Coon.