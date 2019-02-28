Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma E. Grant. View Sign





Family and friends may call at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, on Sunday (March 3) from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a service at the funeral home with Reverend Leah Ntuala, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Private burial will be in Mount Green Cemetery, Town of Romulus, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in Norma's memory.



Norma was born in Hayts Corners, N.Y. on April 3, 1938 the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Covert Buchholtz. She had been residing in Port Byron for the past 30 years, moving there from Romulus, N.Y. She was retired from the former Willard Psychiatric Center, Willard, N.Y. She also had cleaned homes in the area for over 20 years. Norma loved to dance, was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching Fox News.



She is survived by two daughters Linda (Floyd) Bush of Port Byron, N.Y. and Lisa Kinney of Geneseo, N.Y.; son, Scott (Deanna) Walborn of Jordan, N.Y.; son-in-law, Christopher Benham of Rochester, N.Y.; grandchildren Cari, Heather, Sean, Shane, Alyssa, Christopher, Colton, Mckenzie, Torri, Sabrina, and Dominic; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.



Additionally, she is survived by step-daughter, Linda (Ed) Robertson of Endicott, N.Y.; step-son, Sam Grant of Kentucky; 13 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; and close friends Matt Chase and Jane O'Mara.



In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by three husbands Paul "Billy" Walborn, Jr., William L. Grant Sr., and Robert J. Troutman; two sons Paul Walborn Jr. and Blake Grant; and two step-children William Grant Jr. and Charlotte Hoover.



The family would like to thank the staff of the 2W unit at Geneva General Hospital for their excellent care.



All are welcome to leave condolences to the family at PORT BYRON/ROMULUS – Norma E. Grant, 80, of Old State Road, Port Byron, N.Y., formerly of Romulus, N.Y., passed away on Friday (February 22, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.Family and friends may call at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, on Sunday (March 3) from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a service at the funeral home with Reverend Leah Ntuala, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Private burial will be in Mount Green Cemetery, Town of Romulus, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in Norma's memory.Norma was born in Hayts Corners, N.Y. on April 3, 1938 the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Covert Buchholtz. She had been residing in Port Byron for the past 30 years, moving there from Romulus, N.Y. She was retired from the former Willard Psychiatric Center, Willard, N.Y. She also had cleaned homes in the area for over 20 years. Norma loved to dance, was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching Fox News.She is survived by two daughters Linda (Floyd) Bush of Port Byron, N.Y. and Lisa Kinney of Geneseo, N.Y.; son, Scott (Deanna) Walborn of Jordan, N.Y.; son-in-law, Christopher Benham of Rochester, N.Y.; grandchildren Cari, Heather, Sean, Shane, Alyssa, Christopher, Colton, Mckenzie, Torri, Sabrina, and Dominic; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.Additionally, she is survived by step-daughter, Linda (Ed) Robertson of Endicott, N.Y.; step-son, Sam Grant of Kentucky; 13 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; and close friends Matt Chase and Jane O'Mara.In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by three husbands Paul "Billy" Walborn, Jr., William L. Grant Sr., and Robert J. Troutman; two sons Paul Walborn Jr. and Blake Grant; and two step-children William Grant Jr. and Charlotte Hoover.The family would like to thank the staff of the 2W unit at Geneva General Hospital for their excellent care.All are welcome to leave condolences to the family at www.doranfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Doran Funeral Home

4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

(315) 568-5700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations