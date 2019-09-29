|
|
CANANDAIGUA – Norma J. (Milam) Lamberson, age 82, passed away on Wednesday (September 25, 2019).
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (October 26) at the United Church, 11 Gibson St., Canandaigua.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Church, 11 Gibson St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Norma retired as executive director of the United Way of Seneca County in 1998. She was formerly of Geneva. Norma was an active member of the United Church of Canandaigua and the Geneva League of Women Voters. In 2003, she was the recipient of the Agnes Slosson Lewis Award for community service. Norma was also a volunteer with the League's Court Watch Project from its inception.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Lamberson; two children Charles (Rachel) Lamberson and Nancy Lamberson; granddaughter, Amy; two siblings James (Beverly) Milam and Carolyn Lamberson; and brother-in-law, Ray Shannon.
She was predeceased by her sister, Judy Shannon; and brother-in-law, Donald Lamberson.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.
Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019