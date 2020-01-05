|
|
HORSEHEADS – Norma M. Carson, age 87 of Horseheads, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (January 2, 2020) at home, surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness.
A Celebration of Norma's Life and her Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday (January 17, 2020) at The First United Methodist Church of Geneva 340 South Main Street Geneva, N.Y.
Norma will be laid to rest, next to her beloved husband Richard, at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery in Geneva, N.Y.
It was Norma's wish that those wishing remember her through memorials to The First United Methodist Church of Geneva 340 South Main Street Geneva, NY 14456.
Norma was born January 22, 1932, in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Hester Randall McLellan. She married her husband, Richard Alfred Carson, on September 26, 1953. Norma was a life-time member of The First United Methodist Church of Geneva. She was a member of The Horseheads Lioness Club, The Horseheads Woman's Club, and the Elmira Heights American Legion for several years. Norma loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them.
Norma is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Ronald A. and MarySue Carson of Leicester, N.C. , Richard A. and Lliana Carson of Ovid, N.Y.; daughter and son-in-law Crystal and Chuck Simpson of Lowman, N.Y.; grandchildren Jason A. Carson of Asheville, N.C., Christopher L. Carson of Hendersonville, N.C., and Shannon M. Carver of Elmira, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Joshua Carver, Khadijah Clayborn, Autumn Carson, Caroline Carson; and a host of caring family and friends.
Norma was predeceased by her husband, Richard, on July 30, 1996. She was also predeceased by her great grandson, Javonte Cade; and her sister, Beverly Russell.
A very special thank you to Laura McAllister, Norma's private nurse who became family.
Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020