|
|
OVID – On March 20, 2020 Norman Brewer, from Interlaken, passed away at Upstate Medical Hospital, Syracuse.
Norman Brewer, better known as Norm, leaves behind his wife, kids, grandchildren and a heck of a lot of stuff. He was a huge collector of just about everything. Born in Seneca Falls to Nealy and Elizabeth (Boyce) Brewer. Graduated from Ovid High School, he went on to Morrisville and FLCC. He sold Real Estate (Brewer Realty) for many years.
If you knew Norm then you knew he loved to talk and talk some more. He also loved Cayuga Lake, his boats, Model T and cars of all sorts. In his younger years he was known to have the fastest (and loudest) boats on the lake. He would take his friends water skiing, pulling as many as six at a time with others on their shoulders! He taught his daughter, Paula, to water-ski behind his Chris-Craft at the age of 9, his son, Bryan, how to work on cars and of course how to properly hold a flashlight. He taught his daughter, Ann at the ripe old age of 7, how to start and run a snowmobile and also how to run the large riding lawn mower. Cassandra would like Papa to know "I'll always be your honeybun." Max said a prayer for you and all Ann's kids Max, Anson and Jack will miss visiting you.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gerald; and sister-in-law, Wanda Brewer; nephews Jerry and Neal.
He survived by his wife, Susan (Wyckoff) Brewer; his three children Ann Clay, Paula (Scott) VanDoren, and Bryan (Nicole Miller) Brewer; grandchildren Cassandra Kaiser, Jack, Anson, and Max Clay, along with Dylan and Brandon Swanson; a nephew, Bobby (Kiya) Brewer; father-in-law; sisters and brother-in-law; nephews and cousins; plus his close friend, Richard Poyer; as well as many "adopted" kids including Colleen Wood, that hung out at the cottage in the summertime.
There will be a private burial in Lake View Cemetery for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Covert Funeral Home in Ovid is assisting the family. Large thank you to the docs and nurses at Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020