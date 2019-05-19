NEWARK, NY– Norman C. Underwood, a loving husband, father and grandfather, born November 30, 1934, passed away May 9, 2019.



A Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 201 Silver Hill Rd, Newark, NY, on May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m.



Norman resided at Newark Manor Nursing home for the last 10 years of his life. He had many who showed him lots of love in the way he was treated, especially one special aide. He graduated in Penn Yan, went to Alfred College and was also in the Army. He was married January 1, 1960 and baptized as a Jehovah's Witness July 12, 1968. Norman worked at Kodak, Rochester City School District and retired from Thruway and then pioneered along with his wife.



He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn (Carter) Underwood; and his children Cynthia M. Sherman (Scott), Nancy J. Montagilione (Daniel), James N. Underwood (Deborah), Laura A. Personale (David), Christine E. Abrams (Butch), Stephen K. Underwood (MaryEllen); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Robeson; many nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by his sister, Margaret Henderson; brother, Stephen Underwood; and parents Stephen L. Underwood and Lucile (Boughton).



ARRANGEMENTS MADE BY JARMUSZ COTTON FUNERAL HOME VICTOR, NY