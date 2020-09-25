PHELPS - Norman Lee Rockefeller, 78, died on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.



There will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (September 26), at the Phelps American Legion Outside Pavilion.



Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



It is requested that memorial donations be made in memory of Lee to the Clifton Springs YMCA 5 Crane Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



Lee was born on February 24, 1942 in Elmira, N.Y., the son of the late Frank I. and Ruth Hobler Rockefeller. He was a graduate of Phelps High School in 1960 and the University of Cincinnati . He was a member of Ohio Theta Sigma Phi Epsilon. He retired from NYS National Guard in 1995 after 28 years of dedicated service. Lee went on to be a teaching assistant for kids with special needs at Midlakes High School. Lee was an avid sports fan. He was a season ticket holder for SU Football, he also was a Buffalo Bills fan and a die hard Boston Red Sox fan. He and his wife Lucille loved traveling to many different stadiums to support their teams. He was a life member at the Newark Elks Lodge 1249 and a 47 year member of the Phelps American Legion.



Most important is Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lucille Marino Rockefeller of Phelps; sons Norman Rockefeller II of Clifton Springs, Timothy (Heather) Rockefeller of Clifton Springs; grandchildren MacKenzie, Brooke, Natalee, Norman III and Levi; his sister, Anne Morgan Bowling of Jefferson, Texas; brother-in-law, Joseph (Suzanne) Marino of Geneva; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

