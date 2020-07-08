FAYETTE – Norman R. Black, 80, of Yellow Tavern Rd., Waterloo, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (July 4, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his family. True to his spirit, he left us on Independence Day to carry the light ahead for the next journey.
Norman was born in Gananoque, Ontario on February 22, 1940, the son of the late Lawrence and Catherine (Sulier) Black. His early years were on the family farm on beautiful Grindstone Island, before the family resettled in LaFargeville, N.Y. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and had many adventures there. In 1965 he married the love of his life, Cindy Brill, and was a devoted father to his two children. In 1974 the family moved to Waterloo, N.Y., where Norman largely built the home that has been the heart of the family ever since.
Norman was a hard worker, and a self-made man. When he set a goal he was unstoppable. It was important to him to do things well. He could fix, build, or jerry-rig almost anything. He was a folk artist, and his property is decorated with his creations, elevating ordinary items to something totally unique.
His long construction career included jobs in New York, North Carolina and Virginia. He was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local Union #545D. He was also a past member of Kirk-Casey Post American Legion, and Pocahontas Lodge #211 F. & A. M., in Seneca Falls.
As a young man he played fast-pitch softball and basketball, but in later years became an avid golfer, teaching himself the sport and studying its finer points. He could often be found at the Silver Creek Golf Course in Waterloo. He also enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, and going to races with his son. He loved Wild West history; driving Route 66 and visiting Tombstone, Ariz. were highlights of his many post-retirement road trip adventures. He was a regular visitor to his daughter's family in Davis, Calif. and made many friends and admirers there, particularly his young grandsons, for whom he was "BFF". His life was well-lived. While he will be missed by his family and friends every day, his love for us and ours for him live on.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Brill) Black of the Town of Fayette, whom he married on September 11, 1965; one son, Kyle Black of Waterloo, N.Y.; one daughter, Sandra Black and her husband Jim Thorne of Davis, Calif.; his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Trevor, and Gabrielle Black, and Nicholas and Nathaniel Thorne; one brother, Gary (Sue) Black of Dexter, N.Y.; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; Norman was predeceased by five brothers John, Les, Robert, Leo and Richard Black.
