PENN YAN - Oakleigh J. Millerd, age 91, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (March 6, 201) at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
There will be no prior calling hours as per Oakleigh's request. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Bellona Cemetery in Bellona at the convenience of his family.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to a Veterans Organization of one's choice.
Oakleigh was born in Geneva, N.Y. on August 13, 1927, the son of the late Margaret Jauncey and Charles Millerd. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII from 1945 thru 1946. He retired from Hulse Manufacturing in Geneva, N.Y. and spent his retirement years hunting, fishing, gardening and mostly enjoying time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Viola Pauline Millerd; son, Charles (Lynda) Millerd of Stanley, N.Y.; daughters Diana Chapman of Hellertown, Pa., Linda (Danny) Hibbard of Wylie, Texas, Barbara Spacek of Penn Yan, N.Y., and Donna (Angelo) Laquitara of Geneva, N.Y.; nine grandchildren Mark, Erik, Brenda, Billie Jo, Lisa, Stacy, Timothy, Amanda, and Sara; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as, several nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin sister, Shirley; sister, Katherine; brother, Charles; and sons-in-law Bruce Chapman and Charlie Spacek.
Fond memories of Oakleigh may be shared with his family and friends at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019