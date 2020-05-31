Olan L. Rice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLYDE/SAVANNAH - Olan L. Rice, 91, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family.

Due to the circumstances, a private graveside will take place in Rose Cemetery.

For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Sunnyside Baptist Church, 11648 Wolcott Rd., North Rose, NY 14516.

He was born in Clyde, son of the late Lawrence Rice and Nettie Steitler Rice. Prior to retirement he was a self-employed dairy farmer at Rice-Way Farms. He enjoyed working his farm, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Survived by his wife, of soon to be 70 years, Dorothy Garland Rice; daughters Cindy (Ray) Gould of Savannah, Shirley (Paul) Burnisky of Phelps, Melanie (Ed) Brockhuizen of Newark; son, Randy Rice of Savannah; three brothers Bruce (Joyce) Rice, David (Mary Grace) Rice, Merle (Shirley) Rice; and sister, June Webber; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a son, Roger Rice,; two brothers Everett Rice and Ernie Prince; a grandson, Roger Rice Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Clara Rice.

Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements.

www.catoredcreek.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 30, 2020
Esther and I are so sorry to of Olan passing, Our Condolences to Dorothy family.
Ron and Esther Farabell
Family
May 29, 2020
Olan, you were a wonderful brother-in-law and neighbor to Marvin and me. You will be dearly missed.. Dorothy, I wish you comfort and peace at this difficult time. Please call anytime you need. Much love -Karen
Karen Garland
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved