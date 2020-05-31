CLYDE/SAVANNAH - Olan L. Rice, 91, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family.Due to the circumstances, a private graveside will take place in Rose Cemetery.For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Sunnyside Baptist Church, 11648 Wolcott Rd., North Rose, NY 14516.He was born in Clyde, son of the late Lawrence Rice and Nettie Steitler Rice. Prior to retirement he was a self-employed dairy farmer at Rice-Way Farms. He enjoyed working his farm, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.Survived by his wife, of soon to be 70 years, Dorothy Garland Rice; daughters Cindy (Ray) Gould of Savannah, Shirley (Paul) Burnisky of Phelps, Melanie (Ed) Brockhuizen of Newark; son, Randy Rice of Savannah; three brothers Bruce (Joyce) Rice, David (Mary Grace) Rice, Merle (Shirley) Rice; and sister, June Webber; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by a son, Roger Rice,; two brothers Everett Rice and Ernie Prince; a grandson, Roger Rice Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Clara Rice.Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements.