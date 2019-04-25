GENEVA–Olga A. Panetta, age 86, of Geneva passed away on Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center North.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (April 27) at 2 p.m. at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Olga was born on November 17, 1932 in Bloomington, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Oma Grubb Valentine. She graduated from Bloomington High School. Olga moved to Geneva after marrying her late husband Donato "Dan" Panetta, where she resided for the remainder of her life. Olga was a secretary to the Provost at Hobart & William Smith Colleges for a short time. Olga later retired after working many years as a N.Y.S. Licensed Insurance Agent & Broker with Fink & Parrott-Rapalee Insurance Agency in Geneva. Olga was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. She was active at St. Francis deSales Church where she had served on the parish council. She was a devoted wife and mother. Olga was a die-hard Notre Dame Football fan.
Olga is survived by her son, Mario Panetta; her daughter-in-law, Wendy Panetta of Geneva; her granddaughter, Leanna Cook of Rochester.
Olga was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Donato "Dan" Panetta; daughter, Theresa Panetta; son, Michael Panetta; brothers Donald Valentine, Paul Bennett, and Charles Bennett.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019