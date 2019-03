Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Family and friends may attend Onnie's Memorial Mass at St.Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on Monday (April 15, 2019) at 10 a.m. There will be no prior calling hours.



Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Onnie to the Lifetime Care, Palliative Care and Hospice, 800 W. Miller St. Suite #6, Newark, N.Y. 14513.



Onnie was born in Seneca Falls, New York to Fredrick Lama and Theresa (DeRosa) Lama. She graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1944. She married Henry L. Cerep in 1957 and they have been married for 62 years. Over the years, Onnie had been employed by Brotan's, Rexall Drugs and Ceo & Rutz Shoe Store. Onnie was an active and dedicated member of St. Patrick's Church and often volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at the Red Jacket Fire House and many other organizations.



Onnie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Henry; her daughters Alyson Chugerman and Leslie Cerep (Kevin Funke); her grandchildren Haylee (Brian LaRose) and Aubrey, Brielle and Lexi (Chris Ginther). Onnie will also be fondly remembered by her two great-grandchildren Kendall and Wyatt; and by her one surviving sister, Lucy Liberatore.



Onnie was predeceased by her brothers John Lama, Ernest Lama and Joseph Lama; and her sisters Josephine Golaszewski, Francis Cappo, Mary Nicholson and Rose



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY



4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

