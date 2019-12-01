|
GENEVA – Orsola M. "Lina" Simeone, age 88, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (November 28, 2019) at the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan, following a short illness.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (December 4) at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home PO Box 107 Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Orsola was born on December 2, 1930 in Montesarchio, Italy, the daughter of the late Gennaro and Marietta D'Amelio Izzo. Orsola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took great pride in caring for her home and family. She was a member of St. Stephen's Church and a former member of the Geneva Woman's Club. Orsola loved to cook and was an accomplished seamstress.
Orsola is survived by her children Alexandra (Wayne) Geviss of Herkimer, Joanne (James) Ninestine of Geneva and Vincent (Debra) Simeone of St. Marysland, Ga.; grandchildren Jason Wilkerson, Jennifer Wilkerson, Eric Ninestine, Laura Ninestine, Tarryn Ninestine, Ashley Simeone and Carley Simeone; great-grandchildren Hannah Minguela, William Rosato, Dominic Rosato, Jordan Wilkerson, Nina Ninestine and Trenton Troutman; brothers Mario Izzo and Umberto Izzo; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Carmen Simeone; parents Gennaro and Marietta; brother, Antonio Izzo.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019