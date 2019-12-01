Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Orsola Simeone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orsola M "Lina" Simeone


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orsola M "Lina" Simeone Obituary
GENEVA – Orsola M. "Lina" Simeone, age 88, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (November 28, 2019) at the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan, following a short illness.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (December 4) at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home PO Box 107 Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Orsola was born on December 2, 1930 in Montesarchio, Italy, the daughter of the late Gennaro and Marietta D'Amelio Izzo. Orsola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took great pride in caring for her home and family. She was a member of St. Stephen's Church and a former member of the Geneva Woman's Club. Orsola loved to cook and was an accomplished seamstress.

Orsola is survived by her children Alexandra (Wayne) Geviss of Herkimer, Joanne (James) Ninestine of Geneva and Vincent (Debra) Simeone of St. Marysland, Ga.; grandchildren Jason Wilkerson, Jennifer Wilkerson, Eric Ninestine, Laura Ninestine, Tarryn Ninestine, Ashley Simeone and Carley Simeone; great-grandchildren Hannah Minguela, William Rosato, Dominic Rosato, Jordan Wilkerson, Nina Ninestine and Trenton Troutman; brothers Mario Izzo and Umberto Izzo; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Carmen Simeone; parents Gennaro and Marietta; brother, Antonio Izzo.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orsola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -