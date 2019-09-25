Home

Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Springbrook Cemetery
Gravel Rd.
Seneca Falls, NY
1936 - 2019
Orvilla Albro Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Orvilla Albro, 83 of Peterman IRA, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (September 21, 2019) at The Homestead, Penn Yan, N.Y.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (September 27) in Springbrook Cemetery, Gravel Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Orvilla was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on June 14, 1936 the daughter of the late Robert and Viola Gale Albro. She had been residing in Seneca Falls for most of her life. She had participated in many of the activities and programs with the Seneca-Cayuga ARC.

She is survived by her special friend and advocate, Sue Remington; and the many friends and caregivers she had at the Peterman IRA and the Seneca-Cayuga ARC.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Orvilla at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
