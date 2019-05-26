GENEVA/ROCHESTER–Otis Kendall, 99, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wed. (May 22), with her loving family by her side.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tues. (May 28) at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St. Geneva.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Otis was born on Sept. 30, 1919 in Tuskegee, Ala. the daughter of the late Kenny and Maude Murphy. She was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva. Otis worked as a housekeeper in Geneva for many years. She was blessed to serve as a caregiver to her six generations of family members.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth "Ida" Sapp of Rochester, Dorothy Johnson of Rochester, David Sapp of Fla., Sharon Sapp of Fla., and Shirley Sapp Brooks of Baltimore, Md.; sisters-in-law Mary Sapp of Geneva and Mattie Pearl of Ga.; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends; favorite niece, Daisy Shealy of Utica; special friends Jessie Butler and Bernice Dorsey of Rochester and Princess White of Geneva.
Otis was predeceased by her husband, Willie Lee Kendall; children James "Buster" T. Sapp, Atlee Brooks Sapp, Eileen Oliver, Brooksie Mae and Kenny Sapp.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019