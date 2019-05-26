Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Kendall. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church 70 Clark St. Geneva , NY View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church 70 Clark St. Geneva , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tues. (May 28) at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St. Geneva.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.



Otis was born on Sept. 30, 1919 in Tuskegee, Ala. the daughter of the late Kenny and Maude Murphy. She was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva. Otis worked as a housekeeper in Geneva for many years. She was blessed to serve as a caregiver to her six generations of family members.



She is survived by her children Elizabeth "Ida" Sapp of Rochester, Dorothy Johnson of Rochester, David Sapp of Fla., Sharon Sapp of Fla., and Shirley Sapp Brooks of Baltimore, Md.; sisters-in-law Mary Sapp of Geneva and Mattie Pearl of Ga.; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends; favorite niece, Daisy Shealy of Utica; special friends Jessie Butler and Bernice Dorsey of Rochester and Princess White of Geneva.



Otis was predeceased by her husband, Willie Lee Kendall; children James "Buster" T. Sapp, Atlee Brooks Sapp, Eileen Oliver, Brooksie Mae and Kenny Sapp.



