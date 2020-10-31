GENEVA - Pamela Ann Marshall, 67, passed away on October 27, peacefully at her home after a brief illness.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (November 21, 2020) at the First Baptist Church, 134 N. Main St, Geneva, NY.
Pam was born in Rochester, N.Y. on May 21, 1953, to the late John (Jack) and Patricia Werner. She devoted her life to caring for others, working as a Registered Nurse in Geneva, N.Y., 29 Palms, Calif. and Washington, DC. After working at Wegmans for several years she retired and spent her time volunteering at the Geneva Center of Concern. She will be remembered for her concern for others while brightening any room she entered with her humor. She will be forever missed.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Geoffrey Marshall of Geneva; her three children Scott Marshall (Casey) of Geneva, Brooke Fewell (Chris) of Huntsville, Ala. and Alexander Marshall of Huntsville, Ala.; father-in-law, Verne Marshall of Geneva, N.Y.; sisters Donna Werner-Smith (Bob) of Rochester, N.Y., Joanne Werner of Albuquerque, N.M., Kathy Werner-Topp of Newport News, Va., Susan Werner-Sibinik (Paul) of Fredericksburg, Va. and Wendy Werner of Buffalo, N.Y.; brothers Theodore Werner (Holly) of Merced, Calif. and John Werner of Angelica, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geneva Center of Concern where Pam and Geoff volunteered. It provided food to the less fortunate families in the Geneva Community. Pam was a staunch advocate for these services and took great pride volunteering for such a worthwhile organization. Geneva Center of Concern, Inc. 58 Avenue D, Geneva, NY 14456 (315) 789-1117.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home. For those wishing to write a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com