OVID-Pamela Nye-Steen, age 52, of Water Street, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (April 8, 2019) at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (April 12, 2019) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.



Kindly consider a donation in Pam's memory to Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo, N.Y.



Pam was born in Fort Knox, Ky., on April 28, 1966, a daughter of the late Milford and Geraldine (Dile) Nye. She was a graduate of Ovid High School, and for the past 23 years, she has worked as a linen aide at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Home in Ithaca.



She is survived by her sons Derek Steen of Ovid, Cory (Amber) Steen; her grandchildren Ethan and Aurora; her partner, Karen Nyhagen; her siblings Carl (Lettie) Nye of Richmond Hills, Ga., Frank Nye of Lodi and Nancy (Paul) Pinette of Interlaken; the father of her children, Craig Steen of Ovid, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com