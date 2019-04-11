Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
Pamela Nye-Steen Obituary
OVID-Pamela Nye-Steen, age 52, of Water Street, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (April 8, 2019) at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (April 12, 2019) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.

Kindly consider a donation in Pam's memory to Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo, N.Y.

Pam was born in Fort Knox, Ky., on April 28, 1966, a daughter of the late Milford and Geraldine (Dile) Nye. She was a graduate of Ovid High School, and for the past 23 years, she has worked as a linen aide at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Home in Ithaca.

She is survived by her sons Derek Steen of Ovid, Cory (Amber) Steen; her grandchildren Ethan and Aurora; her partner, Karen Nyhagen; her siblings Carl (Lettie) Nye of Richmond Hills, Ga., Frank Nye of Lodi and Nancy (Paul) Pinette of Interlaken; the father of her children, Craig Steen of Ovid, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
