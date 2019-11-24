|
|
SENECA FALLS – Pasquale "Pat" Marcuccilli, 99, of Chapel St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (November 21, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, NY.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (November 26) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with the Reverend James Fennessy officiating. Committal service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (November 27) at St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contribution may be made to the .
Pat was born in Italy on January 5, 1920, the son of the late Gennaro & Ann Maria (Ranaldi) Marcuccilli. He had resided in Seneca Falls since 1937, coming from Italy. He was retired from ALCO in Auburn, N.Y. after 39 years of service. Pat was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. He had a talent in fixing small engines. Pat could pretty-much fix anything.
He is survived by one daughter, Geraldine "Jeri" Marcuccilli, Clifton Springs, N.Y.; two grandchildren Sharon Helen, Christopher Byce; three great-grandchildren; three sisters Loreta Rea, Michigan, Rocca Petti, New Jersey, Philomena Bertino, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his companion, Elaine Derby, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Pat was predeceased by his wife, Sarah Marcuccilli; and two brothers Antonio & Orazio Marcuccilli.
