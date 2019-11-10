|
WATERLOO/NAPLES, Fla. – Pat Sessler, 86, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, in Naples, Fla., with her husband of 67 years and her family by her side.
Services and a celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Spring (date TBD) at Calvary Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church, 2414 NY-414, Waterloo, NY 13165 or AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Pat was born in 1933 in Waterloo, N.Y., the youngest child of Alfred and Viola Daeffler. Pat graduated from Waterloo High School, where she met her husband Robert L. Sessler. They married, ran their businesses together, and raised their three children in Waterloo. She was secretary of the National Women's Hall of Fame and involved in many other community activities and organizations. She spent over 50 years playing golf at Seneca Falls Country Club. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and was happy on the sidelines, cheering on her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews at their sporting events. Pat was a wonderful hostess and loved entertaining family and friends. After retiring, Bob and Pat split their time between Waterloo and Naples, Fla., where they continued their busy lives. Pat quickly became involved in her new community and was active playing bridge and golf at The Strand. She was always on the go and kept very busy with her many hobbies. Pat lived her life to the fullest. Her family and friends meant the world to her.
Pat is survived by her best friend and husband, Bob; her three children Robert (Katie) of Venice, Fla., Gayle (Brian) Nix of Naples, Fla., and James (Conkie) of Cazenovia N.Y.; her granddaughter, Ann Sessler of Brighton, N.Y.; and grandson, Jack (Kaleen) Sessler; their three children and Pat's great-grandchildren Hadley, Harriet and Johnny Sessler of Cazenovia, N.Y. Pat was fortunate to have been loved by her many surviving Sessler and Daeffler nieces and nephews and their families. Also surviving are her brother-in-law, William Sessler of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and sisters-in-law Audrey Daeffler of Waterloo and Fern Henninger of Ovid.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Barbara Sessler; and her brothers Roger Daeffler and Rodney Daeffler.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019