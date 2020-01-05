Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Phelps, NY
View Map
Patricia A. Conklin


1942 - 2020
Patricia A. Conklin Obituary
PHELPS – Patricia A. Conklin, age 77, died on Thursday (January 2, 2020) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday (January 6) from at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (January 7) at St. Francis Church in Phelps. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to Clifton Springs Oncology Dept. 2 Coulter Road Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or Phelps Fire Dept. or Phelps Ambulance PO Box 84 Phelps NY 14532.

Pat was born on December 19, 1942 in Newark N.Y., the daughter of the late Richard and Alice Van Damme Bremer. She was a member of St. Francis Church in Phelps. Pat owned and operated Pat's Beauty Salon at her home for over 40 years. In 2002 she worked part time as a hairdresser at Vienna Gardens. Pat enjoyed crafts. She loved NASCAR and was a fan of Rusty Wallace and Carl Edwards. In 1983 Pat donated her Bone Marrow to her nephew Ken Bremer.

Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harry Conklin of Phelps; son, Michael (April) Conklin of Clifton Springs; daughter, Michele (Larry) Taylor of Weedsport; grandchildren Darrien, Morgan, Zack and Michael; sister, Charlotte (Paul) McIntyre of Seneca Castle; Richard (Ann) Bremer of Phelps; Ronald (Cheryl) Bremer of Phelps; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her nephew, Ken who died in 2017.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
