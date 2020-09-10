WATERTOWN/GENEVA – Patricia A. DiFabion, 72, of Watertown passed away on Friday (September 4, 2020).



Calling hours were held at the Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., in Watertown. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (September 8) at St. Patrick's Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown.



Pat was born August 12, 1948, in Geneva, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Linehan) Bauer. She was a 1966 graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva and received her associates degree from Auburn Community College.



On September 20, 1969 she married Paul J. DiFabion, Jr. at St. Stephen's Church in Geneva.



Pat worked for NY Electric and Gas in Ithaca for 10 years and for NY Telephone in Watertown for four years. She was primarily a homemaker for the last 35 years of her life.



She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church. Pat was active in the PTO at Wiley School, serving as president for several years and with Hope Johnston, ran Bosom Buddies, a breast cancer support group, in Watertown for several years. She was a member of Crappie Crafters for twenty years and enjoyed Scrapbooking and basket weaving. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially going on cruises and visiting National Parks.



Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren.



Pat had battled breast cancer for 21 years and was Survivor of the Year in 2019 for our local Relay for Life.



Pat is survived by her husband, Paul; her son, Paul J. DiFabion, III; her daughter Elizabeth P. Hyle and husband Patrick, all of Watertown; stepdaughter, Caroline Walter of Huntington Beach, Calif.; seven grandchildren Alexis, Nathan, Jacob, Natalie, Bennett, Marlowe, and Madison; sister, Barbara Carpenter of Geneva; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Her brother, William Bauer, Jr., predeceased her in 1999.

