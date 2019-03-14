Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Hilts. View Sign





Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Mar. 16) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday (Mar. 16) at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery.



Memorial contribution may be made to Watertown Sportsman's Club, 17751 Dry Hill Rd, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Wayne County Gem and Mineral Club, P.O. Box 4, Newark, NY 14513.



Patricia was born in Watertown, N.Y. on September 28, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Gregory T. Pound and Nina Jackson Pound. She served as a purchasing agent for Fort Drum in Jefferson County.



Patricia was an avid hunter. She was a member of the Watertown Sportsman's Club. Patricia was also a member of the Wayne County Gem and Mineral Club.



Patricia is survived by her son, Sheldon (Lisa Carlberg) Hilts; grandchildren Stacy Hilts and Seth Hilts; great-grandchildren Aiden, Amaya, and Lyla; brother, George Pound; and sister-in-law, Lois.



Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Paul D. Hilts; and sister-in-law, Nancy Pound.



The family would like to make a special thanks to friend, Edie Goodnow.



